Local clubs sponsoring ATV & snowmobile safety course Nov. 8 & 9

Twin Runners Snowmobile Club and State Line Cruisers, Inc ATV/UTV Club are hosting a snowmobile-ATV safety course Nov. 7 and 8 in Twin Lakes.

This Safety Course is for individuals ages 12 and up. ATV and snowmobile safety courses will be taught simultaneously by DNR certified instructors. Cost is $10 per class.

Time is 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Location is the Twin Lakes Community Center (lower level of Village Hall), 105 E. Main St.,

Sign up in advance online at www.gowild.wi.gov or register at the site on the first day.

In order to ride in Wisconsin, those born after Jan 1, 1985 must have completed a snowmobile safety course and those born after Jan 1, 1988 must have completed an ATV safety course.