Agenda: Salem School District board special meeting Oct. 29, 2025

The Salem School District board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Wednesday, starting at 3 p.m. in the district conference room.

The sole agenda item is: Closed session pursuant to Wis. Stat. §19.85(1)(g) to confer with legal counsel for the governmental body who is rendering oral or written advice concerning strategy to be adopted by the body with respect to litigation in which it is or is likely to become involved. Specifically, to discuss and take action, if

appropriate, regarding financial concerns and vendor contracts.

The full agenda is available here.