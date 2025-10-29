A word from our sponsors: Western Kenosha County Senior Citizens Council seeking Senior Center Program Director

Racine County Playoff Football Roundup: 5 teams advance to Level 2 of WIAA playoffs An impressive season of football throughout Racine County carried over into the postseason this past Friday night, with county teams going 5-1 in the first round of the WIAA Playoffs. Case, Union Grove, Burlington, St. Catherine’s, and Racine Lutheran each won their Level 1 playoff game on Friday night, tying the record high for the […] Matt Hardesty

Wisconsin joins lawsuit to compel release of SNAP funds as 14,000 Racine County children face hunger risk RACINE COUNTY, WI — Wisconsin has joined a multistate lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s refusal to release federal food assistance funds, a move that could leave more than 28,000 Racine County residents — including thousands of children — without Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits beginning Nov. 1. According to a story from Wisconsin Examiner, […] Heather Asiyanbi

US Senators and Crypto Leaders Revive Push for Clear Crypto Regulations While the partial government shutdown overshadowed Capitol Hill, there was some forward movement in crypto regulation. Many leaders in digital assets met with US senators privately. They wanted to revive the Crypto Market Structure Bill, which had been stalled for a long time. With the crypto space valued at $2 trillion, and including Bitcoin and […] Racine County Eye Staff

Wisconsin Republicans mum on prison plans heading into key vote on moving projects forward Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ plan to overhaul Wisconsin’s prisons is set for a crucial vote this week that could determine whether the state can meet a 2029 closure of the Green Bay Correctional Institution and the long-awaited shutdown of Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth facilities. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org The State Building Commission at […] Mario Koran and Brittany Carloni