A word from our sponsors: Western Kenosha County Senior Citizens Council seeking Senior Center Program Director

Oct 29th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

Note: This is a paid announcement from Western Kenosha County Senior Citizens Council

The Western Kenosha County Senior Citizens Council, a non-profit, seeks a Senior Center Program Director for part-time weekdays and special events.

Bachelor’s degree or experience in activity planning for older adults, in supervising volunteers and a desire to serve
seniors required. Knowledge of word processing, spread sheet and social media also needed.

Email or drop off a professional resume to WKCSCC Board of Directors, Westosha Senior Community Center, at
westoshaseniorcenter@gmail.com.

