Agenda: Salem School District budget hearing, annual meeting & regular board meeting Oct. 28, 2025

The Salem School District is scheduled to hold its budget hearing, annual meeting and a regular board meeting on Tuesday, starting at 5 p.m. in the large group instruction room.
The meetings will also be livestreamed here, but livestreaming does not alow for elector participation in the annual meeting as far as voting.
The budget hearing and annual meeting is first. Agenda items include:
- Report of the Auditor of the 2023-2024 School Year by the Treasurer
- District Report by Dr. Vicki King, Superintendent
- Presentation of the Proposed Budget for the 2025-2026 School Yea
- Motion for the Tax Levy for the 2025-2026 School Year (by Ballot)
- Board of Education Salary
- Board of Education Mileage
The agenda for the annual meeting is available here.
The regular board meeting will take place after the annual meeting. Agenda items include:
- State general school aids by DPI were published on 10/15/2025
- Federal Shutdown Impact on Wisconsin Schools
- Review Summer School Count
- Approve Third Friday Count
- Finalize Budget/Levy Based on Property Valuation and State Aid Finalization
- Resolution Authorizing Temporary Borrowing