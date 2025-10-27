Westosha Central High School District & Wheatland J1 School District announce new virtual academy

Two local school districts will be collaborating on a virtual academy that could be ready for the 2026-27 school year.

From Westosha Central High School District and Wheatland J1 School District:

Westosha Central High School District and Wheatland J1 School District are excited to announce Southeast Virtual Academy (SVA), a new virtual charter school in Western Kenosha County designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s students and families, serving students in grades 5-12. Thanks to a $1.1 million Federal Charter School Grant, SVA is being planned and developed throughout the 2025-26 school year, with the goal of opening in the 2026-27 school year.

SVA is currently being developed with our community, not just for it. Families, educators, and community members are playing an active role in shaping the design of the school through surveys, interviews, and collaborative discussions. A local governance board made up of community stakeholders is also helping to guide the development of the academy, ensuring it reflects the values and needs of the community it will serve.

Southeast Virtual Academy is redefining what learning can look like for students. The mission is to support the

whole student by bringing together families, community organizations, local employers, and mental health/wellness providers to ensure every learner reaches their full potential. Through personalized learning pathways that highlight each student’s strengths, interests, and aptitudes, SVA combines the flexibility of a virtual learning framework with meaningful in-person and real-world learning opportunities in school, the community, and the workplace, preparing students to confidently step into college, careers, and life with purpose and direction.

The development of Southeast Virtual Academy will not impact any of the current programs or offerings at Westosha Central or Wheatland Center School. Both districts remain committed to continuous improvement while developing this robust virtual option designed to expand opportunities for students in Western Kenosha County and beyond.

Southeast Virtual Academy will offer informational sessions for families this winter, with open enrollment beginning in February 2026.