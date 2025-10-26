A word from our sponsors: Oct. 26, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

UW-Parkside Theatre Brings Jane Austen’s World to Life with Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley KENOSHA — The University of Wisconsin–Parkside Theatre Arts Department will transport audiences back to Regency England this November and December with Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, a heartwarming sequel to Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. Performances will take place at The Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities on the Main Stage Theatre, […] Racine County Eye Staff

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of October 25th, 2025 Catch up on the biggest stories making headlines in Racine County this week. From large community gatherings and local surveys shaping downtown’s future to important updates on food assistance, gas prices, and Halloween plans, these are the five most-read stories you won’t want to miss. Dive in and stay informed about what’s happening right here […] Racine County Eye Staff

Chief Justice Jill Karofsky: Man charged with felony stalking, could spend 3-1/2 years in prison MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Wisconsin man with stalking after he allegedly sent liberal state Supreme Court Justice Jill Karofsky a series of intimidating emails. This story also appeared in Associated Press Ryan Thornton, 37, of Racine was charged Monday with one felony count of stalking. He faces up to 3 1/2 […] Associated Press

Intense fire damages pole barn in Mount Pleasant; no injuries reported in Oc.t 24 blaze MOUNT PLEASANT, WI — Crews responded to a structure fire Thursday, Oct. 23, evening after reports of a pole barn engulfed in flames at 8430 Gittings Road. According to a press release from officials, South Shore (SSFD) and Caledonia Fire Departments were dispatched at around 5:50 p.m. on Oct. 23 after a 911 caller reported […] Heather Asiyanbi