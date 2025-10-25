Kenosha County Live Lead Safe program available to address paint-related health risks in older homes

/Kenosha County photo, used with permission

From Kenosha County Department of Human Services:

During National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, Kenosha County Public Health is reminding the community of a federally funded resource that is available for qualified residents to help mitigate lead paint-related hazards in older homes.

Kenosha County’s Live Lead Safe program serves residents of owner-occupied and rental homes whose household income is below levels established by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which funds the program.

For those who do qualify, the program can pay up to 85 percent of construction costs associated with lead abatement, including removal, encapsulation, and, in some cases, the replacement of windows, doors and siding. Housing units built before 1978 are eligible for the program.

Homes with children under age 6, pregnant women, or residential daycare facilities receive priority for acceptance into the program.

“Even at low levels, lead poisoning can cause learning disabilities, behavioral issues, or other health challenges,” said Mark Melotik, Kenosha County Public Health’s Environmental Health Manager. “The Live Lead Safe program is a valuable resource for families that might not have the means to afford mitigation efforts to make their homes safer.”

Kenosha County Public Health administers the program under a HUD grant for residents of Kenosha and Racine counties.

More information about the program, including detailed guidelines and requirements and an

online screening questionnaire are available at https://liveleadsafe.org. For more information,

call 262-605-6700 or send an email to hud@kenoshacountywi.gov.

Lead poisoning prevention tips

For those who live in homes built before 1978 who have not engaged in lead mitigation efforts, Kenosha County Public Health suggests several steps people can take to minimize poisoning risks. These include:



• Wipe down flat surfaces, like windowsills, with a damp paper towel and throw away the paper towel

• Mop smooth floors (using a damp mop) weekly to control dust

• Take off shoes when entering the house

• Vacuum carpets and upholstery to remove dust (if possible, use a vacuum with a HEPA filter or a “higher efficiency” collection bag)

• Pick up loose paint chips carefully with a paper towel and discard them in the trash, then wipe the surface clean with a wet paper towel

• Take precautions to avoid creating lead dust when remodeling, renovating or maintaining your home

• Test for lead hazards by a lead professional

• Have your children’s blood level test at ages 1 and 2. Children 3 to 6 years of age should also have their blood tested if they have not been tested before and:

o They live in or regularly visit a house built before 1950

o They live in or regularly visit a house built before 1978 with ongoing or recent renovations or remodeling

o They have a sibling or playmate who has or did have lead poisoning

More information about Kenosha County Public Health and all of the services it provides is available at https://www.kenoshacountywi.gov/health.