A word from our sponsors: Oct. 25, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Chief Justice Jill Karofsky: Man charged with felony stalking, could spend 3-1/2 years in prison MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Wisconsin man with stalking after he allegedly sent liberal state Supreme Court Justice Jill Karofsky a series of intimidating emails. This story also appeared in Associated Press Ryan Thornton, 37, of Racine was charged Monday with one felony count of stalking. He faces up to 3 1/2 […] Associated Press

Intense fire damages pole barn in Mount Pleasant; no injuries reported in Oc.t 24 blaze MOUNT PLEASANT, WI — Crews responded to a structure fire Thursday, Oct. 23, evening after reports of a pole barn engulfed in flames at 8430 Gittings Road. According to a press release from officials, South Shore (SSFD) and Caledonia Fire Departments were dispatched at around 5:50 p.m. on Oct. 23 after a 911 caller reported […] Heather Asiyanbi

Wisconsin legislators, Halle Berry discuss menopause stigma Senate Minority Leader Dianne Hesselbein (D-Middleton) and Rep. Robyn Vining (D-Wauwatosa) brought in a big name — award-winning actress Halle Berry — this week to help them call for better education on perimenopause and menopause. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner Berry, who wasn’t able to be at the hearing in real time, has […] Baylor Spears

Meet Niko: Featured Pet for October 24, 2025 Niko is a 2-year-old pup with brown eyes and brown and white fur. He is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. Stunningly handsome This happy and playful guy weighs 57 pounds and has a beautiful, brindle coat. Niko enjoys going for walks, playing games with treats, and knows how to sit […] Racine County Eye Staff