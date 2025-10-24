Units responding for crash in Trevor

Oct 24th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

At about 6:41 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of a crash in the 27700 block of Highway C in Trevor.

Per dispatch: Vehicles have pulled off the road into a parking lot. Deputies on scene. Injuries being reported.

