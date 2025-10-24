A word from our sponsors: Western Kenosha County Senior Citizens Council seeking Senior Center Program Director

SNAP benefits to pause Nov. 1: Racine County urges residents to spend remaining funds, highlights local support options RACINE COUNTY, WI — FoodShare benefits—Wisconsin’s version of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)—will run out of money beginning Nov. 1 if the federal government shutdown continues, putting thousands of Racine County families at risk of losing their monthly food assistance. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) confirmed that no new benefits will […] Heather Asiyanbi

Farmers turn to flawed H-2A visa program in search for legal labor. Now the rules — and costs — are changing. By the time Monty Lilford received a call from the American consulate in Cape Town in February, he had only days to get from his home in South Africa’s Western Cape to Wisconsin’s Driftless Area. If all went according to plan, the 35-year-old mechanic would spend the next nine months as a do-it-all farmhand, joining […] Paul Kiefer

Wisconsin’s Gambling Laws: Where They Stand and What Might Change Wisconsin has always taken a cautious approach to gambling. Most forms are banned outright under the state constitution, and lawmakers have not shown much interest in rewriting the rules. Creating a system that allows a few tightly regulated types of betting while keeping most of the market locked down. What’s Legal Right Now The list […] Racine County Eye Staff

Wisconsin gun violence prevention advocates call on lawmakers to take action Wisconsin gun violence prevention advocates, including Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action, laid out their legislative goals for 2025 and spoke to lawmakers about their priorities on Tuesday, including a package of bills focused on gun trafficking. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner Lindsey Buscher, a volunteer with the Wisconsin chapter of Moms […] Baylor Spears