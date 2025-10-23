Sheriff’s Department investigates threat against Wilmot UHS

From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office:

On October 22nd, 2025, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation involving a third-party communicated threat to Wilmot High School allegedly committed by a 17-year-old Wilmot High School Student. Deputies thoroughly investigated this incident and determined that no threat was made to the school, its students, or staff.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office has collaborated with Wilmot High School Administration throughout this incident. Out of an abundance of caution, additional deputies were assigned to Wilmot High School today and tomorrow, in addition to the assigned school resource deputy.

We will provide the community and media with updates as appropriate.

“It is crucial to be vigilant and report any concerning behavior to the appropriate authorities. Let’s continue working together to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in our community.” – Sheriff David W. Zoerner