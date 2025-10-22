Silver Lake-Salem Jt 1 School District (Riverview School) administrator resigns; search for interim administrator begins

The Silver Lake-Salem Jt 1 School District (Riverview School) board accepted the resignation of its district administrator Monday.

The action took place after a special board meeting that included a closed session.

Kimberly Taylor cited personal reasons for the resignation, said board President Brian Hopkins.

In her resignation letter, Taylor said: “This decision was not made lightly, as it has been an honor to serve this community for the past two and a half years. Together, we have accomplished meaningful work that reflects the heart and values of Riverview where we empower, embrace, and educate every student, every day.”

Taylor started as the district administrator in the summer of 2023.

Hopkins said Tuesday the board will begin seeking an interim administrator immediately.