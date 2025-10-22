A word from our sponsors: Now is the time to visit Hafs Road Orchard

USDA is reopening some 2,100 offices to help farmers access $3B in aid despite the ongoing shutdown The Agriculture Department will reopen about 2,100 county offices all across the country Thursday despite the ongoing government shutdown to help farmers and ranchers get access to $3 billion of aid from existing programs. This story also appeared in Associated Press The USDA said each Farm Service Agency office will have two workers who will be paid […] Associated Press

Survey: Downtown grocery store and public market wanted Racine RACINE, WI – Racine residents and visitors want to see both a downtown grocery store and a public market come alive, according to a Downtown Racine Corporation (DRC) survey. The DRC survey asked residents what types of new businesses they’d like to see in downtown. The top answer was a grocery store or small market, […] Grant Ritchey

Pastor David Stewart Sr., 70, of Racine – Obituary RACINE — Pastor David Stewart Sr., 70, of Racine, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, with his beloved wife, Shirley, by his side. Born in Racine on Jan. 31, 1955, he was the son of Robert and Floydie Mae (Mayfield) Stewart. A Life of Faith, Service, and Leadership David’s life […] Racine County Eye Staff

Richard Griebel, 86, of Burlington – Obituary BURLINGTON — Richard Griebel, “Dick,” 86, of Burlington, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, at Golden Years of Lake Geneva. Born on April 7, 1939, in Burlington, Wisconsin, Dick was the son of Frank and Elsie (née Waugh) Griebel. A Life of Love, Service, and Dedication Dick was a lifelong Burlington resident who […] Racine County Eye Staff