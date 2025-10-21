Kenosha County sites to host Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 25

From the Kenosha County Department of Human Services:

Six locations in Kenosha County will host National Drug Take Back Day events on Saturday, Oct. 25, County Executive Samantha Kerkman announced Monday.

The events will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following sites, two of which are in Western Kenosha County:

The Kenosha County Center at Highways 45 and 50 in Bristol (look for the sign on Highway 50 on the southeast side of the building)

Twin Lakes Police Department, 920 Lance Dr., Twin Lakes

The other sites are:

BMO Bank, 4235 52nd St., Kenosha

Pleasant Prairie Police Station, 10111 39th Ave., Pleasant Prairie

Somers Fire & Rescue, 7511 12th St., Somers

University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Tallent Hall, 900 Wood Road, Somers

Residents may dispose of unneeded prescription and over-the-counter medications safely and at no cost at any of these sites. Narcan training and information about Kenosha County Behavioral Health Services will be available at all sites except the Twin Lakes and University of Wisconsin Parkside sites.

“This is a great opportunity for Kenosha County residents to clear their medication cabinets of expired or unused medications, to learn about lifesaving Narcan, and to pick up a directory that includes behavioral health resources and services that are available for our residents,” Kerkman said. “Please take the time to stop at one of the six free and convenient sites on Saturday.”

Narcan is a medication that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose. The brief five-minute training teaches people to recognize symptoms of an opioid overdose and how to administer the opioid overdose reversal drug. More information about the Narcan distribution program in Kenosha County is available at https://NarcanTrainedKenosha.com.

Items acceptable for collection at the local Drug Take Back Day events include prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers,