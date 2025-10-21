Deaths Oct. 21, 2025: Gerald Lee Schilz, Laverne Marie Pyatt, Michelle A. Russo, Walter Meehan, Jean Ann Hill

This post sponsored by Westosha Floral.
The following deaths of local residents and those with local connections are being reported by funeral homes today. Click on name to see obituary/service information:
Gerald Lee “Jerry” Schilz, 86, of Silver Lake, died Oct. 20, 2025.
Laverne Marie Pyatt, 100, of Trevor, died Oct. 13, 2025.
Michelle A. Russo, 72, died Oct. 20, 2025.
Walter “Bud” Meehan, 84, of Kenosha, died Oct. 12, 2025.
Jean Ann Hill, 78, of Kenosha, died Oct. 19, 2025.
