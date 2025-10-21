Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting Oct. 2, 2025

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.
The meeting also will be livestreamed and archived here.
Agenda items include:
- Resolution 2025.10-138 authorizing the Issuance and Sale of a $1,900,000 General Obligation Promissory Note, Series 2025A
- Request to contract with von Briesen to rewrite Zoning and Land Division Ordinance, not to exceed $80,000.00
- Final Payment Request #4, from Payne & Dolan Inc., in the amount of $124,545.26, for the 2025 Street & Utilities Improvements Program.
- Administrator recruitment update