Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting Oct. 2, 2025

Oct 21st, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

The meeting also will be livestreamed and archived here.

Agenda items include:

  • Resolution 2025.10-138 authorizing the Issuance and Sale of a $1,900,000 General Obligation Promissory Note, Series 2025A
  • Request to contract with von Briesen to rewrite Zoning and Land Division Ordinance, not to exceed $80,000.00
  • Final Payment Request #4, from Payne & Dolan Inc., in the amount of $124,545.26, for the 2025 Street & Utilities Improvements Program.
  • Administrator recruitment update

The full agenda is available here.

