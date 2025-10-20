Sunny day to provide a break from the rain

A sunny Monday is expected to break up the gloomy, rainy days we’ve been laving of late.

Monday during the day will be sunny with a high of 65, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast. The temp will be rallying its way back from an overnight low of 40, where the thermometer stood at 5:20 a.m. at the Westosha Central High School weather station.

Alas, the rain is expected top return Monday night. There’s a 60 precent chance of rain sometime after 8 p.m. until about 1 a.m., Tuesday.

There’s more rain in the forecast for late Tuesday and Tuesday overnight.