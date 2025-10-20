A word from our sponsors: Western Kenosha County Senior Citizens Council seeking Senior Center Program Director

High School Football: Badger crushes Union Grove 45-14 to win SLC UNION GROVE, Wis. — On a memorable night for the Union Grove community, it was a second half to forget. As the Union Grove and Badger football teams kept winning in recent weeks, excitement and anticipation continued to grow for a potential showdown of undefeated teams in the final week of the regular season. That […] Matt Hardesty

The price of gas falls to $2.35/gallon: Drivers across Racine are catching a break at the pump RACINE, WI — Racine drivers are getting a little relief when they fill up their cars. Several gas stations across the city listed regular unleaded around $2.35 per gallon as of Oct. 20, 2025, according to GasBuddy’s Racine station tracker. That’s about 30 cents lower than the statewide average of $2.636, based on AAA’s Wisconsin […] Denise Lockwood

Readers blame Republicans for government shutdown, Oct. 17 poll results show RACINE, WI — Racine County Eye readers blame Republicans more than Democrats for the ongoing federal government shutdown by a margin of nearly 13 points, according to a recent, non-scientific poll posted on the Racine County Eye website. The survey asked participants if they blamed Republicans, Democrats, President Trump, or leaders from both parties. There […] Heather Asiyanbi

Wisconsin faces a housing affordability crisis. Here’s how lawmakers and candidates for governor plan to address it. The median price of a home in Wisconsin rose nearly 120% over the past decade, from $155,000 to $337,000 according to data from the Wisconsin Realtors Association. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org But median Wisconsin incomes have increased only about 50% in that time period, illustrating just one of the reasons why voters and […] Brittany Carloni