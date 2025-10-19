Local fire department responding for mutual aid to Kenosha

At about 3 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue is requested to respond for mutual aid to the Kenosha Fire Department for a crash in the 12200 block of Highway 50.
Per dispatch: Bristol requested to respond with an ambulance.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 3 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue is requested to respond for mutual aid to the Kenosha Fire Department for a crash in the 12200 block of Highway 50.
Per dispatch: Bristol requested to respond with an ambulance.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2025 West of the I | Powered by WordPress