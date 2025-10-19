A word from our sponsors: Oct. 19, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

No Kings: Estimated 2,000 attend Oct. protest, Mount Pleasant police on hand to ensure safety MOUNT PLEASANT, WI — Local organziers of Racine’s No Kings event say about 2,000 people attended, up from the 1,100 who gathered last summer for the same reason. The event took place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the corner of Highways 20 and 31, the busiest intersection in the county. Inflatable costumes were […] Heather Asiyanbi

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of October 18th, 2025 Each week, Racine County Eye rounds up the five most-read stories to help you stay informed and connected to what’s happening in our community. From major healthcare updates and local development news to inspiring student projects and seasonal guides, these are the stories readers couldn’t stop talking about. Catch up on this week’s top headlines […] Racine County Eye Staff

Bucks’ AJ Green agrees to four-year, $45 million contract extension, other moves set up for the new season MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green has parlayed his increased role into a four-year, $45 million contract extension. ProMondo Sports, the agency that represents Green, announced the deal Thursday in an Instagram post. ESPN first reported the deal. Green, 26, is coming off a 2024-25 season in which he averaged 7.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.5 […] Associated Press

DPI data shows general aid decreases for public school districts, $350M diverted to voucher schools The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) released its 2025-26 general school aid data this week, showing that 71% of public school districts will receive less general school aid this year, while over $350 million in general aid will be diverted to voucher schools. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner Each year DPI is required by […] Baylor Spears