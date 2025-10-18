Salem Lakes hires interim administrator; search for permanent replacement underway

Salem Lakes has an interim administrator in place while the village conducts a search for a more permanent replacement for the position.

Jay Shambeau is working 20 hours a week in the village, said village President Rita Bucur. The village is paying $115/hour for the interim administrator.

The village’s last administrator Cassandra Hiller resigned effective Sept. 30. She was hired in October of 2023.

Bucur said the position posting was accepting resumes through Friday. Next, the search firm will be reviewing the resumes and doing some initial screening.

Shambeau, who works for the firm doing the search, is expected to give an update on the search at Tuesday’s Village Board meting, Bucur said.

The village is paying $16,625 for the administrator search.

Last week, the board also approved one-time stipends for two village employees who have taken on additional work due to the lack of an administrator. Brad Zautcke, director of public works/planning & development administrator, and village Clerk Sara Spencer will each receive $5,000. The stipends were unanimously approved by the Village Board last week.

Zautcke and Spencer are handling some administrator matters when Shambeau is not in the village and taking on additional work and hours including evenings and weekends, Bucur said.