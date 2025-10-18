A word from our sponsors: Oct. 18, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Bucks’ AJ Green agrees to four-year, $45 million contract extension, other moves set up for the new season MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green has parlayed his increased role into a four-year, $45 million contract extension. ProMondo Sports, the agency that represents Green, announced the deal Thursday in an Instagram post. ESPN first reported the deal. Green, 26, is coming off a 2024-25 season in which he averaged 7.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.5 […] Associated Press

DPI data shows general aid decreases for public school districts, $350M diverted to voucher schools The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) released its 2025-26 general school aid data this week, showing that 71% of public school districts will receive less general school aid this year, while over $350 million in general aid will be diverted to voucher schools. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner Each year DPI is required by […] Baylor Spears

After court ruling, some 13,000 disabled Wisconsin workers notified they may be eligible for backpay About 13,000 disabled workers previously declared ineligible for unemployment insurance are being sent mailed notices from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development notifying them they might be eligible for past benefits, worth potentially hundreds to thousands of dollars per person. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org The DWD began processing nearly 10 years worth of […] Brittany Carloni

Meet Dexter: Featured Pet for October 17, 2025 Dexter is a 4-year-old pup with brown eyes and brown and white fur. He is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. Loves Attention This sweet boy enjoys being doted on by humans once he feels comfortable with them. He can be shy in new situations, but your patience will pay off […] Racine County Eye Staff