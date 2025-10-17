New fraud thwarting Land Notification alert system available here

From the Kenosha County Register of Deeds Office:

A newly enhanced Land Notification alert system is now available to help Kenosha County property owners protect themselves against deed fraud, Register of Deeds Jennifer Mack announced.



This free service allows users to receive email or text message alerts when documents are recorded against their property, or when a document that includes their name is recorded. Mack said this is an easy way for property owners to help protect their home and not become a victim of a bigger scam, which is growing nationally.



With deed fraud, Mack said, bad actors may record documents that could lead to a fraudulent transfer of properties. This can happen by forgery, through transfers under false pretenses, and/or through notary fraud, she said.



“Deed fraud typically occurs on unoccupied properties, vacant land and high-valued homes with no mortgage,” Mack said. “By signing up for alerts, you can know right away if fraudulent documents have been filed against your property.”



Mack noted that, by law, her office is responsible for recording all documents that appear to meet with statutory requirements. While the Register of Deeds Office is unable to detect deed fraud, property owners can work with the office and law enforcement to reverse these recordings if the fraudulent activity is detected quickly.

Available online at https://landnotification.kenoshacountywi.gov/LandNotification, the Land Notification system requires users to register and enter their name and property information (such as an address or a parcel number), as well as the email address or cellphone number where they’d like to receive alerts. Users may create alerts for multiple properties or names.

Mack said users will not receive unwanted emails or text messages, and that alerts may be deactivated at any time. Detailed signup and user instructions are available on the Land Notification system webpage.

Property owners who signed up to receive email alerts under a previous version of the system will continue to receive alerts through the new system, Mack said. However, those individuals will need to register with the new system to add text message alerts or to add or change property or name information.



“Deed fraud doesn’t happen often, but it’s growing — and it’s something that has the potential to have major ramifications on someone’s life,” Mack said. “The Land Notification tool is an early warning system to help property owners protect themselves from this unlawful activity.”

For more information or to ask questions about the Land Notification system, contact the Register of Deeds Office at 262-653-2444.