A word from our sponsors: St. Alphonsus Fall Fest and Turkey Dinner is Oct. 19

Racine’s economic strain: Nonprofits overwhelmed as demand surges When Ron Tatum returned to Racine to lead the Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency, he didn’t expect his phone to ring off the hook. But it did—and it hasn’t stopped. “We’re seeing a doubling in call volume,” Tatum said. “People are asking about everything—food, housing, child care, transportation. We don’t even run SNAP or housing […] Denise Lockwood

Week 8 High School Football: Union Grove remains unbeaten, sets up SLC title clash; Case, Burlington secure key wins An eventful week for Racine County’s football teams has set up a final week of significant games. Union Grove dominated Beloit Memorial to remain unbeaten and set up a showdown with a state powerhouse. Case blew out city rival Horlick and will face upstart Kenosha Bradford, while Burlington beat Westosha Central to solidify its playoff […] Matt Hardesty

Horlick High School students sign pledge against gun violence RACINE, WI — Gun violence numbers in Racine are down, but for families experiencing loved ones lost or injured, the impact is ongoing, which makes the pledge offered to students this week is so important. William Horlick High School students on Wednesday signed a pledge against gun violence, meaning they would do their best to […] Grant Ritchey

High School Boys Soccer: Prairie wins Metro Classic title; Union Grove and other Racine County teams gear up for postseason In an eventful week for soccer in Racine County, Prairie clinched the Metro Classic Conference and Union Grove set itself up to potentially win its conference this week. Nearly all county teams — the aforementioned Hawks and Broncos, and St. Catherine’s, Burlington, Waterford, Case, and Park — picked up wins, gearing up at the right […] Sadie ODell