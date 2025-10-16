Salem Lakes Village Board closes search for fire chief; Carr to remain in position

Chief Alan Carr’s retirement from Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue is going to be put off a little longer.

At a meeting last week, the Salem Lakes Village Board formally closed the search for Carr’s replacement. That search began when Carr announced in July his intention to retire.

Then in September, the village Fire Commission, which is the entity that hires fire chiefs, rescinded the retirement after Carr said he was willing to stay on. Carr said he did not want to have his retirement lead to instability for the village after village administrator Cassandra Hiller resigned in September.

At that time, Fire Commission Chairman Ed Herreid said the candidate identified by a search firm hired by the village were going to continue to be considered.

But last Tuesday, village President Rita Bucur said the commission was now recommending closing the search and keeping Carr as chief. That action passed by a unanimous voice vote of the board.

Former fire Chief James Lejcar resigned in November 2023, amidst controversy about department operations and interactions with local businesses. Carr, a retired Kenosha Fire Department officer and Salem Lakes resident, was appointed temporary safety coordinator by the Village Board in the wake of Lejcar’s resignation to serve as a knowledgeable liaison between the department and neighboring departments, county dispatch, the fire department, the Fire Commission and village administration. Then in December 2023, Carr was appointed interim chief while a process for naming a chief was created. In June of 2024, Carr was sworn in as chief.