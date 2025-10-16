A word from our sponsors: Union Grove Methodist Church’s 71st Traditional Turkey Dinner is Oct. 18

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Union Grove Methodist Church — DH

We’re excited to invite you to Union Grove Methodist Church’s 71st Traditional Turkey Dinner – a beloved community tradition filled with good food, fellowship, and fall spirit!

Come enjoy a delicious, home-cooked turkey dinner with all the fixings, and of course…pie!

Event: 71st Traditional Turkey Dinner

Location: Union Grove Methodist Church 906 12th Avenue

Date & Time: October 18, 2025 4:30 – 7:30 PM Drive thru Only

Get Your Tickets Here: https://square.link/u/bPNWqmws, call (262) 878-1248 to pick up or purchase at the drive thru the day of the event (credit cards accepted).Tickets are limited, so we encourage you to purchase yours soon! Whether you’re joining us with family, friends, or neighbors, we can’t wait to welcome you in our Drive Thru.