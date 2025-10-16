A word from our sponsors: ADRC offers free benefit assistance for Medicare Annual Open Enrollment – Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage plans

Mitchell Airport denies shutdown blame video as crisis enters 3rd week MILWAUKEE, WI — General Mitchell International Airport, like several airports around the country, is not playing a video with a message from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in which she blames Democrats for the federal government shutdown and its impacts on TSA operations because of its political content. This story also appeared in Associated Press Airports in […] Heather Asiyanbi and Associated Press

Infertility: If legislation enacted to cover treatment, Wisconsin would join 22 other states to provide coverage Treatments for infertility can cost tens of thousands of dollars, leaving some couples to borrow huge sums to cover the expense and others to decide against having children at all. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner Lawmakers are circulating a draft bill to change that by requiring health insurers in Wisconsin to cover infertility […] Erik Gunn

Poker Mad States Poker rooms have been a staple in the gaming culture of the United States for quite some time. From the vibrant card rooms of Las Vegas to the charming local venues found throughout the nation, poker continues to thrive as both a beloved pastime and an intense competitive sport. Poker in the U.S. has its […] Racine County Eye Staff

Angela Valente, 81, of Mount Pleasant – Obituary MOUNT PLEASANT — Angela Valente, “Angie,” 81, of Mount Pleasant, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at Parkview Gardens Senior Living, following a brave journey with dementia. Born Inge Aschikarian on Aug. 25, 1944, in Lorrach, Germany, she was the beloved daughter of Charles and Irma (née Wagner) Aschikarian. Angie’s life was one […] Racine County Eye Staff