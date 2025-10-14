Free family events sponsored by Lakewood School set for Oct. 15 and 24

The Twin Lakes community is coming together this fall in an effort to ensure that all families—regardless of financial circumstance—can enjoy the season’s festivities.

Thanks to the support of Lakewood School, local families will have access to a series of free community events designed to bring people together through creativity, literacy, and fun.

The celebration kicks off with Lakewood’s Fall Fest, a community-wide event filled with hands-on, literacy-themed activities for children and families. Visitors can stroll through an Enchanted Storybook Trail, build their own scarecrows, enjoy free pumpkin painting, and explore a lively scavenger hunt. The event will also feature face painting, food trucks, and a variety of other fall activities—all designed to encourage reading, imagination, and family connection.

Following Fall Fest, Lakewood School will host a Free Outdoor “Drive-In” Movie Night, where families can gather under the stars for a memorable evening of entertainment. Children will have the chance to decorate their own cardboard cars before watching a movie on a massive 30-foot inflatable screen. Concessions and food trucks will be available, but attendance and activities are completely free to ensure all children can take part.

“These events are about more than just fun—they’re about building community,” said Kim Adcock, Community Connections Coordinator of Lakewood School. “We know that not every family has the means to attend paid seasonal activities, so we wanted to create something special that’s open to everyone. The response from our staff, families, and local partners has been incredible.”

Both events are open to the entire Twin Lakes community.



Event Details:

Fall Fest: Oct. 15, 4:30-6:30 pm, Lakewood School

Outdoor Movie Night: Oct. 24, 6pm-8pm (gates open at 5:30pm)