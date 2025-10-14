Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board meeting Oct. 15, 2025

Former Republican election official buys Dominion Voting — a target of 2020 conspiracy theories DENVER (AP) — Voting equipment company Dominion Voting Systems, a target of false conspiracy theories from President Donald Trump and his supporters since the 2020 election, has been bought by a firm run by a former Republican elections official, the new company announced Thursday. This story also appeared in Associated Press The newly formed company, Liberty Vote, also vowed […] Associated Press

DataWatch: Wisconsin-made cheese is unique, and specialty cheeses accounts for 28% of total production and growing For $4, hungry dairy enthusiasts who attended the recent World Dairy Expo could enjoy a grilled cheese bite at the “cheese stand” with a choice of American, Swiss or the daily “specialty cheese.” This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org With options such as Muenster, smoked Gouda and dill havarti, one in four customers tried the […] Hongyu Liu

Wisconsin Democrats propose statewide tuition promise program, higher ed package Democratic lawmakers are proposing a package of higher education bills to help address affordability for students by investing in a statewide tuition promise program and to support faculty and staff members by reversing Walker-era collective bargaining and tenure policies. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner Rep. Jodi Emerson (D-Eau Claire), the ranking member on […] Baylor Spears

Racine Neighborhood Watch Receives SC Johnson Grant to Support National Night Out RACINE — Racine Neighborhood Watch, Inc. has received a $3,000 grant from SC Johnson to support National Night Out (NNO) 2025, an annual community event that brings residents together to promote neighborhood safety and strengthen relationships between citizens and law enforcement. The funding helped provide event-planning resources, supplies, and family-friendly giveaways for block parties and […] Racine County Eye Staff