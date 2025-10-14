Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board meeting Oct. 15, 2025

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall (municipal building).
Agenda items include:
- Authorize Village Administrator to offer Joshua Russ permanent full-time employment as public works laborer, sewer treatment plant operator in training.
- Approve Ordinance 25-06, an ordinance to repeal and recreate sections 9.01 of the code of ordinances relating to building permit fees.
- Approve Ordinance 25-05, an ordinance to repeal and recreate section 29 of the code of ordinances as it relates to attachment of the Pauloni property, tax parcel 70-4-120-102-0600, 26313 75th St.
- Approve ordinance 25-03 to repeal and recreate section 15.15(d) relating to Paddock Lake boat launch fees.
- Approve ordinance 25-04, an ordinance to repeal and recreate section 16.15(d) relating to Hooker Lake boat launch fees.