Agenda: Bristol Village Board budget hearing & special board meeting, regular board meeting Oct. 2025

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a budget hearing, special board meeting, regular board meeting Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.
The budget hearing and special meeting are first at 6:30 p.m.
Agenda items include:
- Presentation of the budgets
- Citizens comments
- Adopt tax levy
The full budget hearing and special board meeting agenda is available here.
The regular meeting starts at 7 p.m. Agenda items include:
- Consideration of comprehensive plan amendment on tax parcel 37-4-121-121-0304 for a proposed multifamily residential apartment community and development on 26.41 acres located at he corner of 77th Street and 125th Ave. in Bristol.
- Consideration for approval a comprehensive plan amendment from R-9 on tax parcel 37-4-121-121-0304.
- Consideration of zoning change on tax parcel 37-4-121-082-0110 on the south side of Highway 50, 500 feet east of Highway 45 from B-1 (Neighborhood Business District) and C-1 (Lowland Resource Conservancy District) to B-2 (Community Business District) and (Lowland Resource Conservancy District).
- Consideration of zoning change on tax parcel 37-4-121-292-0305 .2 miles west of Highway 45 on the south side of Highway JS from A-2 and C-1 to R-1 and C-1.