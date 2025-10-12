A word from our sponsors: Oct. 12, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of October 11, 2025 It’s been a busy week in Racine County — from major development news to community spotlights and healthcare challenges. To help you stay in the loop, we’ve rounded up the five most-read stories from the past week. Catch up on the stories your neighbors are talking about and see what’s making headlines in our community. […] Racine County Eye Staff

Meet Peach: Featured Pet for October 10, 2025 Peach is a 7-month-old pup with light eyes and brown and white fur. She is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. Joyful Girl This darling girl weighs 38 pounds, and her happy disposition is contagious. Pretty Peach sits for treats, even without being asked, and walks politely on a leash. She […] Racine County Eye Staff

Free program at Golden Rondelle to examine school safety strategies in Racine RACINE — SC Johnson will host a free public forum on student and school safety on Wednesday, Oct. 15, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the SC Johnson Golden Rondelle Theater, 1525 Howe St. The program, “A Community Approach to Safe Schools,” is part of the company’s Community Interest Program series and will focus on […] Racine County Eye Staff

Racine Public Library Announces October Lineup: Cultural Events, Family Fun, and Learning Opportunities RACINE — The Racine Public Library has unveiled its October calendar filled with programs celebrating culture, creativity, and community engagement for all ages. From dance workshops and art programs to storytimes and environmental education, the library continues its mission to connect residents through learning and local collaboration. Cultural Highlights In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, […] Racine County Eye Staff