A word from our sponsors: St. Alphonsus Fall Fest and Turkey Dinner is Oct. 19

On-going government shutdown: Frustrated lawmakers say lack of trust is making it harder to end the stalemate WASHINGTON (AP) — A president looking to seize power beyond the executive branch. A Congress controlled by Republican lawmakers unwilling to directly defy him. And a minority party looking for any way to fight back. This story also appeared in Associated Press The dynamic left Washington in a stalemate Thursday — the ninth day of the government shutdown — and […] Associated Press

Fact checking Tom Tiffany: Here are some claims 2026 GOP gubernatorial candidate has made — and the facts U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, the Republican front-runner in the 2026 race for Wisconsin governor, has a mixed record on statements fact-checked by Wisconsin Watch. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org The northern Wisconsin congressman has been on target on some claims, such as low Wisconsin business rankings, the link between marijuana and psychosis, and a drop in […] Tom Kertscher

Coalition to prevent drownings: Racine advocate calls for action RACINE, WI — Lisa Beaudoin wants to decrease drownings in Racine County and increase water safety in general with a coalition of county agencies. After two adolescent drownings that happened in Lake Michigan over the summer, Beaudoin was approached by Linda Gaylene Garcia, the great aunt of 15-year-old drowning victim Shaylani Williams. Williams drowned Aug. […] Grant Ritchey

Pocan says loss of ACA health care subsidies will show up soon Sometime in the next 10 days, Wisconsin residents will see directly what the stakes are in the ongoing standoff in Washington over the federal shutdown, U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Black Earth) said Wednesday. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner That’s when people who buy health insurance through the federal HealthCare.gov marketplace under the Affordable […] Erik Gunn