A word from our sponsors: St. Alphonsus Fall Fest and Turkey Dinner is Oct. 19

St. Alphonsus Parish in New Munster will host its Fall Fest and Turkey Dinner Oct. 19. It is the church’s 98th annual event.

Turkey dinner with all the fixings will be served from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., or until all is gone. Meals are $15 each.

Indoor seating in the parish center and carry-outs will be available.

The event also will include: Raffles, Ladies Booth, baked goods, silent auction, meat raffle and 10x raffle,.

Sweets (& Things) Auction will start at 4 p.m. This is a super fun event to participate in

Packers game will be broadcast.

St. Alphonsus is located at 6211 344th Ave., New, Munster.