A word from our sponsors: Sign up for 12-Week 9-Hole Individual Golf League at Westosha Sports Complex

Editorial: Why civic health is everyone’s business in Racine Civic health is the heartbeat of Racine—and it’s running low. After “Join or Die” and a frank panel at the Golden Rondelle on Tuesday night, the message is simple: communities don’t fail due to a lack of elections; they fail when people stop showing up. At the event, the crowd leaned in to watch Join or […] Denise Lockwood

Fast-tracked housing bills pass Assembly with some friction A group of housing bills that Republican lawmakers have fast-tracked since they were first announced two weeks ago made it through the Wisconsin Assembly Tuesday — most with unanimous support, but not without criticism from Democrats. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner In a floor speech before the Assembly began voting Tuesday, Rep. Kalan Haywood (D-Milwaukee), […] Erik Gunn

High school girls tennis roundup – 15 Racine County athletes advance to WIAA sectionals The WIAA Girls Tennis season is quickly coming to a close, and it has been a busy week throughout the county. WIAA sub-sectionals took place on Monday and just four teams still have athletes competing after. Union Grove, Waterford, Case and Horlick/Park each advanced flights to Wednesday’s sectional. Union Grove also still has an outside […] Matt Hardesty

Case Eagles soar past Oak Creek 30–20 in statement win — Horlick up next The J.I. Case Eagles delivered one of their most complete performances of the season on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, defeating the Oak Creek Knights 30–20 in front of a packed home crowd. The victory was powered by balanced offense, disciplined defense, and clutch plays in all three phases of the game. After Oak Creek jumped […] Nick Payne