Nine sworn in for Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue

Nine new members were sworn in for Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue at Tuesday’s Village Board meeting.

The oath was conducted by village Clerk Sara Spencer and followed a pinning ceremony where each new member had their badge placed on their uniform by a family member.

Sworn in were:

Rhonda Baumann

Jason Caira

Matthew Christopherson

Eduardo Cruz-Cisneros

Devin Godager

James Kirby

Brian Nielsen

Charles Ross

Elizabeth Saftig

“This has been a kind of a milestone coming ,” Chief Alan Carr said in his remarks delivered before the pinning ceremony. “This ceremony marks more than the swearing in of firefighters. It marks the next chapter in our department’s story, a story built on professionalism, integrity and pride of service.”

Here is video of the chief’s remarks:

Here is video of the swearing in ceremony:

Following are photos of each of the new members being pinned:

