Looking at a model of a ice house on Silver Lake.

Sunday afternoon, the Western Kenosha County Historical Society held their annual Fall Fest at Miller Park, 25905 114th St., Trevor. Salem Lakes Community Library brought local historical materials to look at. Live Music played through the afternoon. Hot dogs, chips, roasted sweetcorn, popcorn, and beverages were available to purchase. Other amusements included tractors, a visit from Salem Lakes Fire, and a bouncy house.

They are using a 1925 Fairbanks running the corn sheller, from late 30’s early 40’s. A 1940’s Fairbanks ZD salt block engine is running the corn grinder. The end result is chicken food.