2025 Wilmot UHS Go Gold Game Oct. 10 to benefit Sarah Hoffman

Wilmot Union High School will host its Go Gold Game this Friday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. — an annual event dedicated to raising awareness for cancer and supporting those affected by it.

Each year, all proceeds from the Go Gold Game go directly to a local family or charity impacted by cancer.

This year’s recipient is Sarah Hoffman, a mother of a 6th-grade Jr. Panthers football player who is courageously battling brain cancer.

Fans can show their support by purchasing Go Gold T-shirts, hoodies, and fun spirit items including thunder sticks, bead necklaces, sunglasses, tattoos, bubble wands, and hand clappers.

There will also be raffle baskets, a 50/50 raffle, and a Miracle Minute.

All proceeds from these sales and fundraisers will go directly to the Hoffman Family.

A designated speaker will share remarks on the football field Friday night on behalf of the family.