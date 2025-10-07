2025 Wilmot UHS Go Gold Game Oct. 10 to benefit Sarah Hoffman

Oct 7th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

Wilmot Union High School will host its Go Gold Game this Friday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. — an annual event dedicated to raising awareness for cancer and supporting those affected by it.

Each year, all proceeds from the Go Gold Game go directly to a local family or charity impacted by cancer.

This year’s recipient is Sarah Hoffman, a mother of a 6th-grade Jr. Panthers football player who is courageously battling brain cancer.

Fans can show their support by purchasing Go Gold T-shirts, hoodies, and fun spirit items including thunder sticks, bead necklaces, sunglasses, tattoos, bubble wands, and hand clappers.

There will also be raffle baskets, a 50/50 raffle, and a Miracle Minute.

All proceeds from these sales and fundraisers will go directly to the Hoffman Family.

A designated speaker will share remarks on the football field Friday night on behalf of the family.

