Rain Monday, then cooler

Rain. Remember rain? Wet stuff, falls from the sky.

Looks like we will get reacquainted with rain Monday and maybe a little bit Tuesday. The latest, local National Weather Service forecast is calling for rain Monday afternoon, most likely between 4 and 7 p.m. and then again between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. early Tuesday morning. A thunderstorm is possible too, mostly between 3 and 7 p.m.

Then it’s going to cool off. The summer like high temperatures we’ve been enjoying are going to cool off about 20 degrees or so starting Tuesday to be in the mid 60s, until perhaps warming into the 70s over the weekend.

There’s no chance of more rain at this point through Sunday.