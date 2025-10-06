Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole and special joint meeting with plan commission Oct. 5, 2025

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting and special joint meeting with the village Plan Commission on Monday at Village Hall.

The committee of the whole meeting is first, starting at 6:30 p.m. Agenda items include:

Discussion regarding removing Building Department inspections from Short-Term Rentals and adding that a

Fire Emergency Plan is needed for fire inspections.

Discussion regarding election inspector pay, including results from the City of Kenosha poll worker compensation study.

Discussion regarding a Certified Survey Map for Philip Diedrich, Productions Unlimited LLC, parcels 86-4-119-311-1000 and 86-4-119-293-3300

Discussion regarding a Condominium Plat Addendum for John Economou, 202 E. Main St. Parcels 85-4-119-211-3525, 85-4-119-211-3535, 85-4-119-211-3541.

Discussion regarding increasing part-time dispatch staff from 4 employees to 8 employees.

Discussion regarding appointing Christine Martin to the Park Board.

Budget Workshop #2.

The full committee of the whole agenda and packet is available here.

The joint special board meeting with the Plan Commission will start after the committee of the whole meeting.

The Commission will first consider the following: Discussion and possible action by the Plan Commission regarding R2025-10-1 Determining that the 5th Amendment to the Planned Unit Development Agreement Submitted by Thelen Sand and Gravel, Inc. Does Not Constitute a Substantial Alteration and Approving the Same.

Then the Plan commission will adjourn and the Village Board will consider the same item.

Other Village Board items on the agenda are:

Discussion and possible action regarding a quote from Stark Pavement Corp for paving Waldeck Dr.

Closed session for considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public

employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility, specifically related to compensation related to specific Village Employees.

The full joint Village Board/Plan Commission meeting agenda is available here.