Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting Oct. 7, 2025

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, starting at 6 pm. at Village Hall in Salem.
Agenda items include:
- Pond/Wetland Update – Vince Mosca, Hey and Associates
- Swearing in of Fire Department personnel
- Ordinance 2025.09-102 an ordinance repealing and recreating Chapter 490-30.4 of the Municipal Zoning Code of the Village of Salem Lakes relating to Planned Unit Development Overlay District.
- Ordinance 2025.10-104, an Ordinance amending the adopted Land Use Plan maps for the Village of Salem Lakes (Maps 23, 24 & 25) from “R-8 Medium-Density Urban Residential” to “HC Highway Business Corridor” and “R-9 High-Density Urban Residential” on Tax Parcels 70-4-120-104-0900 & 70-4-120-104-0910 & 70-4-120-104-0920. For informational purposes only, these parcels are located on the Northwest corner of the intersection of 85th Place and STH ‘83’
- Ordinance 2025.10-105, an Ordinance rezoning Tax Parcels #70-4-120-104-0910 & 70-4-210-104-0920 & 70-4-120-104-0900 from (M-1) Limited Manufacturing District & (R-8) Urban Two-Family Residential District to (B-3) Highway Business District & (R-11) MultipleFamily Residential District. For informational purposes only, these parcels are located on the Northwest corner of the intersection of 85th Place and STH ‘83’.
- Addition of a full-time Court Clerk/Administrative Assistant to Village Hall staff 13.2. Wage increase for Public Works Administrative Assistant, Kristin Stone from $24.15/hourly to $28.00/salary
- Fire Chief recruitment update and closure
- Salary compensation for Brad Zautcke & Sara Spencer for performing duties of Interim Administrator.
- The potential sale of Silver Lake Village Hall and Fire/Rescue building, 113 S First Street, Silver Lake, WI.
- Closed session for : The sale of the Silver Lake Village Hall and Fire/Rescue building, 113 S. First Street, Silver Lake; y the sale of 10335 278th Ave., Salem; the 2026 Teamsters Local Union No 200 contract.