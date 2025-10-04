A word from our sponsors: Oct. 4, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez tackles housing, education during Oct. 3 visit to Racine RACINE, WI — Childcare, housing and public education are the three topics Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez has heard across the state. It was duly noted in Racine as Rodriguez visited about 30 of her lakefront constituents at the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection on Friday. The event was organized by Racine Alder and Racine […] Grant Ritchey

While dealing with COVID, Antetokounmpo discusses why he still believes in the Bucks MILWAUKEE (AP) — Not even a case of COVID-19 could prevent Giannis Antetokounmpo from discussing his excitement regarding his upcoming season with the new-look Milwaukee Bucks. This story also appeared in Associated Press Antetokounmpo remained back in Greece recovering while the Bucks held their media day Monday in Milwaukee. The two-time MVP said he’s waiting […] Associated Press

Racine to gain second Federally Qualified Health Center in 2026 RACINE, Wis. — Racine County will gain a second Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in January 2026, expanding affordable health care access for residents across the county. Racine Community Health Center Inc. (RCHC) and Outreach Community Health Centers (OCHC) announced the facility on Friday. The clinic will be located at 3805 Spring St. on the […] Denise Lockwood

Rising ACA premiums: Small business owners, employees worry about higher health insurance costs Matt Raboin owns Brix Cider, a farm-to-table restaurant, and brews apple cider in the Dane County village of Mount Horeb. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner His wife’s full-time job with benefits provides the family with health insurance, but for Raboin, the Affordable Care Act (ACA) has made an important difference for some of […] Erik Gunn