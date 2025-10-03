UPDATE: Man stuck to his shoulders rescued from grain bin in Paris

A man trapped up to his shoulders in a grain silo in Paris this morning was rescued with minor injuries after a multiple fire and rescue department response.

From a news release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s office:

On Friday, October 3rd, 2025, at approximately 7:45 A.M., the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office (KESO), along with Fire and Rescue agencies from the Town of Paris, Village of Somers, Village of Salem Lakes, Village of Bristol, Village of Pleasant Prairie, Town of Wheatland, Town of Randall, Kansasville, South Shore, City of Kenosha, City of Racine, Village of Rochester, Town of Newport (IL), Gurnee (IL), along with the Kenosha County Specialized Rescue Team, the Racine Fire Bells and Flight for Life responded to a farm located at 3317-169th Avenue in the Town of Paris, Kenosha County, regarding a report of a 65-year-old man who had become stuck in soybeans while inspecting the auger on the interior of a silo. After attempting calls multiple times over approximately 15 minutes, the individual was able to get a signal and used his cell phone to alert a family member, who then contacted 911. KESO supervisors and deputies were on the scene within minutes of the 911 call. Firefighters, using specialized rappelling recovery equipment, accessed the 20-foot-tall silo, which was approximately one-third full of soybeans, to execute the rescue. An emergency wall had to be constructed around the man who was stuck up to his neck and shoulders. The soybeans were then carefully vacuumed out before a harness could be placed on him. He was then carefully winched out through the top of the silo. The man was able to be extracted from the soybeans and free from the silo at approximately 9:45 A.M. He was transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries and is doing well. Sheriff David Zoerner would like to thank all the agencies for their professionalism and precision in the rescue efforts, which led to a successful outcome of what could have been a tragic event. Nothing further will be released at this time.