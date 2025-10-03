Units responding for rescue in Paris

At about 7:50 a.m., the Kenosha County Specialized Rescue Team is responding for a rescue in the 3300 block of 169th Avenue in Paris.

Per radio transmissions: Person is trapped in a grain bin. Sheriff’s deputies on the scene.

UPDATE about 8:03 a.m. — Paris command activates MABAS box alarm for technical rescue-confined space. Additional response requested from Town of Randall Fire Department, Kenosha Fire Department, Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue, Newport Fire Protection District and Gurnee (Ill.) Fire Department.

UPDATE 8:11 a.m. — Response requested from Flight for Life medical transport helicopter.

UPDATE 8:27 a.m..– Flight helicopter on the ground at the local landing zone.

UPDATE 9:45 a.m. — Paris command reports patient free of material, but still in the bin.

UPDATE 9:46 p.m. — Paris command reports patient out of the bin.

UPDATE about 9:51 a.m. — Flight released by Paris command.

UPDATE about 10:40 a.m. — Paris command releases all units on scene and change of quarters