A word from our sponsors: Washburn Lodge #145 grilled pork chop dinner Oct. 4; Matthias Academy to benefit

Sen. Ron Johnson hosted his 129th telephone town hall on Sept. 29, and he framed it as an opportunity for open dialogue, allowing callers to ask questions and offer comments directly to the senator. While Johnson emphasized that he welcomes disagreement—saying at one point, “We know how to disagree agreeably”—the structure and content of the […]
Students applying to the University of Wisconsin-Madison will soon need to complete a second, longer financial aid application if they want a share of the millions of dollars in financial aid the university gives out each year. Starting this fall, UW-Madison will require applicants to fill out the CSS Profile, an online application used by around […]
RACINE — The Racine Symphony Orchestra, in partnership with the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, will host Violins of Hope, a moving concert and community event that tells stories of survival and resilience through restored Holocaust-era instruments. The performance is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at First Presbyterian Church in Racine. A Project of Memory […]
The hearing care industry has transformed dramatically over the past decade, with technological advances revolutionizing how professionals diagnose and treat hearing challenges. At Vita Hearing Care, with two locations, Waterford and Mount Pleasant, this evolution represents an opportunity to blend cutting-edge diagnostic tools with the personalized attention that only an independent practice can provide. Located […]
RACINE — Community Care, Inc. will host a free community health fair on Saturday, Oct. 18, aimed at connecting residents with preventive care, screenings and wellness resources as the fall season brings an uptick in illnesses. The event, Health Matters, will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Belle City Adult Day and […]