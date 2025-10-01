Local students graduate from UW-Whitewater spring 2025

The following students with local connections earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at spring commencement

Jeannette Belanger, Trevor, graduated with the following degree: Instructional Design and Learning Technology – MS

Lovina Bhavnani-Akowuah. Kenosha, graduated with the following degree: Business Administration – DBA

Jessica Bouma, Twin Lakes, graduated with the following degree: Film Studies – BS

Ethan Brandt, Salem, graduated with the following degree: Information Technology – BBA

Alyssa Cecchi, Kenosha, graduated Cum Laude with the following degree: Communication Sciences and Disorders – BS

Hannah Coots, Slame, graduated Cum Laude with the following degree: Accounting – BBA

Kyle Dolan, Kenosha, graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: English – BSE

Mackenzie Farm. Trevor, graduated with the following degree: Marketing – BBA

Kaitlyn Fritz, Kenosha, graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Marketing – BBA

Caleb Gough, Kenosha, graduated with the following degree: Communication – BS

Mikayla Hackett. Kenosha, graduated with the following degree: Marketing – BBA

Colin Hall, Kenosha, graduated with the following degree: Psychology – BS

Brayden Hamm, Kenosha, graduated with the following degree: Computer Science – BS

Adam Kessler, Kenosha, graduated with the following degree: Cybersecurity – BS

Jen Kilbride, Kenosha, graduated with the following degree: Business Administration – MBA

Ben Lefebve, Bristol, graduated with the following degree: Cybersecurity – BS

Hannah Meesenburg, Twin Lakes, graduated with the following degree: Marketing – BBA

Makayla Millhouse, Salem, graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Mathematics – BS

Kyle Mitchell, Trebor, graduated with the following degree: Supply Chain Management – BBA

Darcy Paproth, Kenosha, graduated with the following degree: Social Work – MSW

Devin Rose, Kenosha, graduated with the following degree: Journalism – BA

Julisa Sand, Salem, graduated Summa Cum Laude with the following degree: Psychology – BS

Audrey Schnuck, Kenosha, graduated with the following degree: Special Education – MSE

Rachel Straka, Kenosha, graduated with the following degree: Social Work – MSW

Ryan Ultsch, Salem, graduated with the following degree: Biology – BS

Jordyn VanZeeland, Twin Lakes, graduated with the following degree: Counseling – MS

Jake Watson, Twin Lakes, graduated with the following degree: Marketing – BBA

Kara Winch, Twin Lakes, graduated with the following degree: Marketing – BBA

Approximately 1,500 students crossed the stage to receive their degrees at the ceremony, held at Kachel Fieldhouse in the Williams Center.

The graduating class included seven international students, 111 military veterans and 204 nontraditional students, defined as undergraduate students who are 25 years of age or older. In addition, 171 self-identified students with disabilities received degrees.

A total of 222 students participated in the university’s Hired Before Graduation campaign, which celebrates students who landed a job, were promoted in their current job, earned acceptance to graduate school or started their own business before commencement.