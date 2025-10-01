A word from our sponsors: Sign up for 12-Week 9-Hole Individual Golf League at Westosha Sports Complex

Note: This is a paid announcement from Westosha Sports Complex — DH
Sign up is underway for 12-Week 9-Hole Individual Golf League at Westosha Sports Complex.
The league starts the week of 10/13/25.
Non-Members: $280. MUST call us at 262-885-6110 to sign up.
First come first served gets choice of 5:00 or 7:00 tee time Monday thru Friday(Ask us about weekend times)
1-2 players per time slot are allotted 1 hour to complete their round. 3-4 players per time slot are allotted 2 hours to complete their round
Stableford Scoring.
Cash prizes based on number of participants, optional weekly skins game