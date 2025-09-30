Units responding for investigation in Trevor

Sep 30th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

At about 8:34 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for an investigation in the 26900 block of 115th Street in Trevor.

Per dispatch: Strong smell of natural gas reported. No known source.

