A word from our sponsors: Washburn Lodge #145 grilled pork chop dinner Oct. 4; Matthias Academy to benefit

RCF at 50: Grants committee volunteers reflect on service, community, and impact As the Racine Community Foundation (RCF) celebrates its 50th anniversary, one group of volunteers embodies the Foundation’s spirit of neighbors helping neighbors: the Grants Committee. Made up of Racine County residents, this dedicated team gives their time and insight to carefully review each grant application and make recommendations for funding. Their work ensures that the […] Susie Seidelman

Weekly high school tennis roundup: Case clinches first conference dual meet championship in over 25 years The high school girls tennis season has moved into the final week of the regular season and history was made last week. The Case girls tennis team completed a perfect season in Southeast Conference play, winning all five of their dual meets against SEC opponents. It is the first time that the Eagles have won […] Matt Hardesty

Week 6 Racine County high school football roundup: Union Grove continues undefeated season, punches playoff ticket RACINE COUNTY, WI — It was a Friday night filled with lopsided scores for Racine County’s nine high school football programs. Eight of the nine games were decided by 20 points or more, with Waterford staging a late comeback from down 30-3 against Elkhorn to only lose by six in the closest game of the […] Matt Hardesty

The Story Behind Racine Zoo: A Dive into the Zoo’s 102 Years RACINE, WI — The Racine Zoo is a beloved corner of Racine County that families have been visiting for over 100 years. Right on the shores of Lake Michigan, it features amphibians, birds, mammals, invertebrates, and fish. From its humble beginnings with three monkeys to home to some 300 animals, the zoo has something for […] Cheyanne Lencioni