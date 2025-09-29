Agenda: Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) special board meeting Sept. 30, 2025

RUSD responds to national data that shows dropping STEAM scores RACINE, WI — Inside Gifford School, students can view the vastness of the cosmos using simple tools shoppers can find on Amazon. Racine Unified School District (RUSD) students have the opportunity to examine a 1968 star globe — an image of a star-filled sky right in Racine. The star globe can help students visualize what […] Grant Ritchey

Wisconsin Republican Bill Berrien quits governor’s race amid fallout over sexually explicit links MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin business owner Bill Berrien, a supporter of President Donald Trump, ended his Republican campaign for governor on Friday, days after it was reported that he followed numerous sexually explicit accounts online, including a nonbinary pornography performer. This story also appeared in Associated Press Berrien, a former Navy SEAL and one of three […] Scott Bauer

Former economic development CEO Missy Hughes launches campaign for Wisconsin governor; she is the 6th Democratic to declare candidacy Missy Hughes, Wisconsin’s former top economic development official, announced her campaign for governor Monday, positioning herself as an effective non-politician with a strong economic track record. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner Hughes served as Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. (WEDC) CEO and secretary from Oct. 1, 2019, until this past Sept. 19. She becomes […] Erik Gunn