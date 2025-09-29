Agenda: Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) special board meeting Sept. 30, 2025

The Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.
Agenda items include:
- Acceptance of Amy Regnier’s resignation from the board
- Board interviews & voting to fill board member vacancy
- Approval and swearing in of newly appointed board member
- Board reorganization
- Closed session for “Considering financial, medical, social or personal histories or disciplinary data of specific persons, preliminary consideration of specific personnel problems or the investigation of charges against specific persons except where par. (b) applies which, if discussed in public, would be likely to have a substantial adverse effect upon the reputation of any person referred to in such histories or data, or involved in such problems or investigations, discussion of pupil issue and options to address same