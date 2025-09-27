U.S. Rep. Steil seeking nominations for veterans award

From the office of US Rep. Bryan Steil:

Congressman Bryan Steil announced he is seeking nominations for Wisconsin’s First Congressional District’s 2025 Veteran of the Year Award. The Veteran of the Year Award is an opportunity to recognize a veteran’s exceptional service and contributions in the First District.

“It’s my honor to recognize a veteran each year who has demonstrated outstanding service for our community. It is a great opportunity to highlight the commitment and dedication of an unsung hero. If you know a veteran who has demonstrated dedication to service and excellence within our community, nominate them for this distinguished award,” said Steil.

The recipient must be a veteran from Wisconsin’s First District and honorably discharged from one of the five Armed Forces of the United States including Reserves, National Guard, or U.S. Merchant Marines. Veterans must be able to supply a DD-214.

A veteran will be selected based on the following criteria:

SERVICE: Demonstrate a commitment to service in their community. This could be through advocacy, community projects, an act of heroism, or other actions.

EXCELLENCE: Provide an example of how this veteran exudes a spirit of excellence.

DEDICATION: Have a dedication to supporting their fellow veterans and building bridges between veterans and our greater Southeast Wisconsin community.

Nominations can be submitted online using the First District Veteran of the Year Award Nomination Form. Nominations are due by October 20, 2025.